Multiple violations sink score at Joella’s in Woodstock

At Joella’s Hot Chicken in Woodstock, employees switched tasks without washing hands and changing gloves during a recent health inspection. The hand sink at the drive-thru was not accessible, and another sink in the kitchen had no hot water.
The restaurant also needs cleaning. Ice dispensers at the drive-thru and dining area had mold in the chutes. In addition, heavy grease build-up was underneath and around the equipment.
Joella’s, 188 Molly Lane, Woodstock, scored 43/U on the March 15 routine health inspection. The restaurant’s previous score was 84/B, earned in August.
Some fried chicken and cooked green beans were out of safe temperature ranges, so the chicken was discarded. Some sauce was past its disposal date, and several other foods prepared onsite were not date marked. Dressings were uncovered and unprotected from contamination.
Thermometers were either not working or missing in some refrigerators. Boxes of brine and seasonings were stored on the floor.
Joella’s will be re-inspected.
