Multiple foods at unsafe temps at Braselton restaurant

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Pat’s Eatery in Braselton failed a routine health inspection with multiple cold foods at unsafe temperatures and other cooked items that were improperly cooled.

Buttermilk, cheese, ham, tomatoes, spinach, cheesecake and red velvet cake were all out of temperature in the coolers and were discarded.

Gravy, noodles and potato salad were thrown away because they were not cooling fast enough to prevent contamination.

The inspector said improper methods for cooling were used, with some foods cooling at room temperature and others in covered containers inside a walk-in cooler.

Among other violations, several cutting boards stored as clean were dirty with food debris. Food debris was also on seasoning bins and shelving. Cleaning buckets had no measurable amount of sanitizer.

Two employee hand sinks were inaccessible, and water was leaking from a dishwasher pipe.

Pat’s Eatery, 2625 Old Winder Highway, scored 65/U, down from 95/A in June. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

As student loans mount for Black women, leaders are split on how to help6h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: We must share MLK’s dream with a new generation
10h ago

Credit: City of Covington

Fire rips through historic buildings in downtown Covington
2h ago

Credit: NYT

HEALTH & WELLNESS
How a centuries-old fiber supplement entices the Ozempic generation
6h ago

Credit: NYT

HEALTH & WELLNESS
How a centuries-old fiber supplement entices the Ozempic generation
6h ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

After Trump and 18 allies surrender, focus shifts to downtown Atlanta courtrooms
17h ago
The Latest
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top