Multiple foods at unsafe temps at Braselton restaurant

Pat’s Eatery in Braselton failed a routine health inspection with multiple cold foods at unsafe temperatures and other cooked items that were improperly cooled.

Buttermilk, cheese, ham, tomatoes, spinach, cheesecake and red velvet cake were all out of temperature in the coolers and were discarded.

Gravy, noodles and potato salad were thrown away because they were not cooling fast enough to prevent contamination.

The inspector said improper methods for cooling were used, with some foods cooling at room temperature and others in covered containers inside a walk-in cooler.

Among other violations, several cutting boards stored as clean were dirty with food debris. Food debris was also on seasoning bins and shelving. Cleaning buckets had no measurable amount of sanitizer.

Two employee hand sinks were inaccessible, and water was leaking from a dishwasher pipe.

Pat’s Eatery, 2625 Old Winder Highway, scored 65/U, down from 95/A in June. It will be re-inspected.