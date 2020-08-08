Morehouse joins Apple education initiative

Last fall, Morehouse debuted an undergraduate software engineering degree program that now has 16 majors who are expected to graduate next spring. But the HBCU C2 program is open to all 2,000 students across disciplines.

“This program has expanded our STEM initiative into something bigger; we’re able to make coding and creativity an opportunity for any student or faculty member. It’s designed to provide everyone with chances to enhance professional development and skill sets.”

Morehouse President David Thomas expects the Apple partnership will position the college as a leader in tech training and create opportunities for minorities to develop new coding skills that could bring them lucrative jobs.

“Blacks make up only about 8% of computer and math workers,” he said. “Programs like HBCU C2 are needed to create a pipeline of skilled workers of color in tech to address workplace disparities.”

