More Than Pink Walk to help those affected by breast cancer

The More Than Pink Walk is a day where supporters can put aside everything else in their lives and share their stories, laughter and even tears to raise money that saves lives while celebrating survivors, those living with breast cancer and honoring loved ones lost,” said Ciarra McEachin, regional vice president of Susan G. Komen in the Southeast. “It is an event that provides hope and demonstrates the power of community in eliminating breast cancer.”
Susan G. Komen’s More Than Pink Walk is the organization’s signature fundraising event, and it will be held in-person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 at Lenox Square on Saturday. The event raises funds to assist those affected by breast cancer. Those interested in joining can visit www.komen.org/georgiawalk to learn more.
“While our mission to save lives from breast cancer hasn’t changed, how we accomplish it has,” said McEachin. “Breast cancer screening and treatment were significantly disrupted in the U.S. during the pandemic, creating additional challenges and barriers for women’s health that will unfortunately be felt for years to come.”
Demand for Komen’s services increased by 35% since the pandemic began, and demand for financial assistance more than doubled. Komen supported nearly 26,000 people last year through patient programs including the breast care helpline, screening and diagnostics program, financial assistance program and patient navigation. This year, Komen anticipates serving more than 37,000 people who need access to services.
Who’s helping?
Susan G. Komen
Services: Komen works to drive change through spearheading public policy and advocacy, eliminating racial barriers and inequities in health care, discovering breakthrough treatments, and providing direct support for patients in need. Komen provides financial assistance to patients, and provides assistance through the helpline 1-877-465-6636.
Where supplies have gone: Funds raised during the More Than Pink Walk support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need.
How to help: If you are interested in volunteering, please email vmalbrough@komen.org.
Where to donate: To learn more, register and donate to the Georgia More Than Pink Walk, please visit komen.org/georgiawalk.
How to get help: Those needing support can reach out directly to Komen’s Breast Care Helpline at 1-877-465-6636 or email at helpline@komen.org. Also, in the Greater Atlanta area, Komen has a partnership with Northside Hospital to provide screening and diagnostic services to those who have a household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.
