More Than Pink Walk to help those affected by breast cancer

Susan G. Komen

Services: Komen works to drive change through spearheading public policy and advocacy, eliminating racial barriers and inequities in health care, discovering breakthrough treatments, and providing direct support for patients in need. Komen provides financial assistance to patients, and provides assistance through the helpline 1-877-465-6636.

Where supplies have gone: Funds raised during the More Than Pink Walk support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need.

How to help: If you are interested in volunteering, please email vmalbrough@komen.org.

Where to donate: To learn more, register and donate to the Georgia More Than Pink Walk, please visit komen.org/georgiawalk.

How to get help: Those needing support can reach out directly to Komen’s Breast Care Helpline at 1-877-465-6636 or email at helpline@komen.org. Also, in the Greater Atlanta area, Komen has a partnership with Northside Hospital to provide screening and diagnostic services to those who have a household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.