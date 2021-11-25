Moldy habanero peppers tossed at Las Colinas

The habanero peppers in the walk-in cooler had mold on them, and the raw beef, on a table next to the grill, was too warm at 78 degrees.

Among other violations, the restaurant was using unapproved cooling methods. For example, queso, refried beans and cooked beef were cooling in large portions at room temperature. Instead, the foods were transferred into stainless steel pans in smaller amounts, placed on ice baths and relocated to the freezer for rapid chill.