Moldy fruit lowers health score at Get Fruity Cafe

According to a health inspector, some cut fruits at the Get Fruity Café in College Park had mold-like growth but were made to appear wholesome in a front service reach-in cooler.

The strawberries, pineapples and grapes were discarded.

The inspector also found a gallon of milk without a top near the smoothie freezer, and some turkey and sauce were uncovered in a cooler.

The prep top cooler was not at a safe temperature, and foods such as tuna, cheese, lettuce and shredded carrots were out of the temperature range.

The Café closed while the cooler was being repaired.

Get Fruity Café, 5015 Old National Highway, College Park, scored 51/U, down from 80/B in January. It will be re-inspected.

Among other violations, the cutting board was stained and had grooves, and was not sanitized before food prep.

Date marking needed to be included on various food items, and warning labels were needed on the unpasteurized juices made in-house.