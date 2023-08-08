Exclusive
Coming Wednesday: ‘Breakdown’ Season 10: The Trump Indictment

Moldy fruit lowers health score at Get Fruity Cafe

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
45 minutes ago
X

According to a health inspector, some cut fruits at the Get Fruity Café in College Park had mold-like growth but were made to appear wholesome in a front service reach-in cooler.

The strawberries, pineapples and grapes were discarded.

The inspector also found a gallon of milk without a top near the smoothie freezer, and some turkey and sauce were uncovered in a cooler.

The prep top cooler was not at a safe temperature, and foods such as tuna, cheese, lettuce and shredded carrots were out of the temperature range.

The Café closed while the cooler was being repaired.

Get Fruity Café, 5015 Old National Highway, College Park, scored 51/U, down from 80/B in January. It will be re-inspected.

Among other violations, the cutting board was stained and had grooves, and was not sanitized before food prep.

Date marking needed to be included on various food items, and warning labels were needed on the unpasteurized juices made in-house.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kemp faces new crossroads with old adversary as Trump legal problems grow4h ago

Credit: file

The Jolt: Democrat aims for swing metro Atlanta district in Georgia House
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE
Atlanta turns to cleanup after storms down trees, cause outages
51m ago

Credit: AP

Wood pellet mills’ air violations raise concerns over biomass industry
4h ago

Credit: AP

Wood pellet mills’ air violations raise concerns over biomass industry
4h ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian to open showroom at Ponce City Market
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hawks and State Farm Arena host second annual job fair this weekend
6m ago
Rockdale County restaurant inspection scores
45m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
45m ago
Featured

WEATHER UPDATE
Storms cause major transit issues around metro Atlanta
16h ago
When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top