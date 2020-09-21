Mobile COVID-19 testing available at more sites

Testing takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Atlanta Tech Village, 3423 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta. There will also be testing 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at King Plow Arts Center, 887 West Marietta St NW, Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of September 11, Atlanta has 289,123 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,204 deaths. Broader testing is critical to managing COVID-19. A Mobile Testing Unit will make stops at various locations in Atlanta providing free COVID-19 testing to local residents who fall into high-risk categories for the disease.