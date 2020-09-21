X

Mobile COVID-19 testing available at more sites

UnitedHealthcare of Georgia and Samson Tours have teamed up to bring the Mobile Unit to Atlanta for COVID-19 testing.
UnitedHealthcare of Georgia and Samson Tours have teamed up to bring the Mobile Unit to Atlanta for COVID-19 testing.

Neighborhoods | 1 hour ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

UnitedHealthcare of Georgia and Samson Tours have teamed up to bring the Mobile Unit to Atlanta to increase COVID-19 testing access and capacity in the community and keep residents safe. Testing is open to the public – no appointment needed – and is available on a first come, first served basis, according to a press release.

Testing takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Atlanta Tech Village, 3423 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta. There will also be testing 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at King Plow Arts Center, 887 West Marietta St NW, Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of September 11, Atlanta has 289,123 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,204 deaths. Broader testing is critical to managing COVID-19. A Mobile Testing Unit will make stops at various locations in Atlanta providing free COVID-19 testing to local residents who fall into high-risk categories for the disease.

Testing is available for high-risk individuals, as prioritized by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as those at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Atlanta residents or business owners interested in having COVID Mobile perform testing at their location, can visit https://covid-mobile.com/ for further details and scheduling.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.