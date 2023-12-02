Mexican restaurant in Douglasville scores 30/U

At El Tio Mexican Restaurant in Douglasville, vegetables in the coolers had a mold-like growth. The facility had no invoice or source of sale for the numerous packages of frozen octopus.

El Tio Mexican Restaurant, 9503 Highway 5, Douglasville, scored 30/U on the routine health inspection, down from 86/B.

Among other violations, multiple containers of ready-to-eat food were uncovered. Numerous bins of cooked and uncooked food were not date-marked.