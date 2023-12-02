Mexican restaurant in Douglasville scores 30/U

At El Tio Mexican Restaurant in Douglasville, vegetables in the coolers had a mold-like growth. The facility had no invoice or source of sale for the numerous packages of frozen octopus.
El Tio Mexican Restaurant, 9503 Highway 5, Douglasville, scored 30/U on the routine health inspection, down from 86/B.
Among other violations, multiple containers of ready-to-eat food were uncovered. Numerous bins of cooked and uncooked food were not date-marked.
Several whole, unscaled fish were at unsafe temperatures. Cooked ground beef was also out of the temperature range.
Packaged fish fillets were stored with octopus tentacles. Raw shrimp and oysters had no shell stock tags.
Employees handled ready-to-eat foods without gloves and ate and drank in the prep area.
Clean bins were stacked wet, and loose food items were on the floors of multiple coolers.
El Tio Mexican Restaurant will be re-inspected.
About the Author