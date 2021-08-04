Mercy Care: healing Atlanta’s homeless

Mercy Care has seen a growing number of individuals and families that need to rely on its sliding fee scale based on household income to meet their healthcare needs. Seventy-seven percent of Mercy Care’s patients do not have insurance coverage.

“Our greatest need is keeping our services funded,” said Lewis. “Programs like Street Medicine earn the trust of those experiencing homelessness and often get them feeling better and eventually housed. Our Recuperative Care program takes in patients who have been discharged from the hospital but have no home to safely recuperate. Both programs are underfunded and could help a lot more people if fully funded.”

Who’s helping?

Mercy Care

Services: Mercy Care is a Federally Qualified Health Center, or a Community Health Center, that is specifically funded to serve people experiencing homelessness. It operates seven fixed and four mobile primary care medical clinics offering a variety of services including behavioral health, dental care, vision services, diagnostics, health education, case management, respite care, residential support services, Street Medicine and outreach.

Where to donate: Visit mercyatlanta.org.

How to get help: New patients can register at mercyatlanta.org/registration/ To make an appointment, call 678-843-8600. Walk-ins are welcome .

