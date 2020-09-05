Mercer puts new emphasis on lifelong learning

“Filmmakers, first responders, construction companies and agriculture, insurance and real estate industries are using drones now, so there is a market for learning about them,” said Wolfe. “If you’re a hobbyist, you don’t need a certification, but if you’re using drones for commercial purposes, you do. We’ll teach the rules and regulations to sit for the FAA test.”

The second new offering, the Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt certificate program, is a two-day, eight-hour session to explore the Lean Six management approach. “It’s about eliminating waste, improving efficiency and working with process improvement,” said Wolfe.

“It started from the manufacturing industry, but it’s applied to the service industries as well as they look at reducing costs and increasing profitability. And there are a lot of other avenues it can apply to,” he added.

In October, the center is sponsoring workshops on women in leadership, led by Mercer faculty. Topics include effective negotiation skills, mindful leadership and leading teams.

But not all the programs are designed for working participants, Wolfe noted.

“Many of our programs are directed to individuals in the workforce or entering the workforce,” he said, “but my objective is to develop a variety of lifelong learning opportunities for individuals ranging in age from late teens to those in their 80s.”

Information about Mercer’s Executive Education opportunities is online at

business.mercer.edu/centers-initiatives/executive-education.

