MADD-Georgia receives state grant for drunk driving education program

The Georgia affiliate of Mothers Against Drunk Driving has received $156,624 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) for the 2021 grant year, according to a press release.
MADD Georgia will use the funds to continue to offer educational programs for prevention and awareness of impaired driving and underage drinking with its Power of Parents and Power of You(th) programs.
The grant provides much-needed funding to reduce the occurrence of drunk and drugged driving throughout the state by providing DUI prevention initiatives for law enforcement, military, educational, and community groups. MADD will also utilize these resources to support GOHS campaigns such as Hands Across the Border, Click It or Ticket and law enforcement recognition events, including MADD Georgia’s Annual Golden Shield Honors. MADD Georgia program staff serves as a team member on the state’s Impaired Driving and Young Adult Driving Task Forces.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
“We are so grateful to GOHS to help fund our efforts,” said Denise Blake, MADD Georgia’s Executive Director. “In our 40-year history, MADD has helped cut drunk driving deaths in half. But we still have much to do. Support from partners such as GOHS help us continue our life-saving mission to get to zero.”
The grant period for this award is through Sept. 30, 2021.
Information: www.madd.org/georgia or 770-615-3737