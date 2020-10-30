MADD-Georgia receives state grant for drunk driving education program

“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”

“We are so grateful to GOHS to help fund our efforts,” said Denise Blake, MADD Georgia’s Executive Director. “In our 40-year history, MADD has helped cut drunk driving deaths in half. But we still have much to do. Support from partners such as GOHS help us continue our life-saving mission to get to zero.”