Love Beyond Walls brings running water and respect to Atlanta’s homeless

“Every person, address or not, has worth and value, and persons without address deserve to have their dignity affirmed,” said Lester. “Many false narratives and myths about homelessness have led to the invisibility and criminalization of homelessness, and we are working to reframe that narrative.”

Who’s helping?

Love Beyond Walls

Services: Love Beyond Walls is an advocacy and community organization that educates the public about homelessness. During the coronavirus pandemic LBW created Love Sinks In, a sink and shower initiative working to bring running water to those suffering from homelessness.

Where to donate: www.lovebeyondwalls.org/

How to get involved: Volunteer at www.lovebeyondwalls.org/volunteer/

How to get help: If you are struggling with poverty or homelessness go to www.lovebeyondwalls.org/resources/

