Love Beyond Walls brings running water and respect to Atlanta’s homeless

Love Beyond Walls is an advocacy and community organization that works to help those who are homeless and educates the public about homelessness. During the coronavirus pandemic LBW created Love Sinks In, a sink and shower initiative working to bring running water to those experiencing homelessness.
“We have grown our Love Sinks In campaign to 70 cities around the country, ensuring that people without addresses have access to the basic human rights of sanitation,” said Terence Lester, founder and executive director of LBW.
The group also runs the Love Feeds initiative, which distributes food to those in need, and the Dignity Museum, an exhibit that shows the conditions that those experiencing homelessness have to face everyday, sharing stories, pictures and interactive elements to tell the story of disparity in resource allocation.
“COVID-19 revealed the needs of people unaware of these disparities, but it compounded the need even more for the community going through homelessness,” said Lester. “There has always been a need for access to technology, identification cards, housing, sanitation, food and community, but COVID-19 added the social distancing aspect, making it harder for people to access these resources.”
LBW uses its community center to resource families in need and wrestling with poverty and the homeless community.
“Every person, address or not, has worth and value, and persons without address deserve to have their dignity affirmed,” said Lester. “Many false narratives and myths about homelessness have led to the invisibility and criminalization of homelessness, and we are working to reframe that narrative.”
Where to donate: www.lovebeyondwalls.org/
How to get involved: Volunteer at www.lovebeyondwalls.org/volunteer/
How to get help: If you are struggling with poverty or homelessness go to www.lovebeyondwalls.org/resources/
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don't know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.
