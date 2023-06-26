X

Live roach, moldy ice machine at Touchdown Wings, Lawrenceville

Local News
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

During a routine health inspection at a Touchdown Wings in Lawrenceville, a small live roach was inside a flour container, and the ice machine had a mold-like substance inside.

The restaurant also had numerous repeat violations leading to a failing health score.

For example, chicken wings and French fries in the fryer baskets and on top of prep tables were at unsafe temperatures, a second consecutive violation. The food was thrown away.

And multiple in-use fryer baskets were broken, another repeat violation. The baskets were discarded.

In other violations, numerous containers with frozen foods were uncovered in freezers and exposed to contamination.

Employee personal items, foods and open drinks were in the prep areas. And employees were not following regulations for hair restraints and jewelry.

Touchdown Wings, 4788 Sugarloaf Parkway, scored 45/U and will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Portman Holdings

Portman buys land to expand Junction Krog project along Beltline4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1 dead after storms toppled trees, powerlines across metro Atlanta
15m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Long waits plague shuttle service at Hartsfield-Jackson. Here’s why
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
4h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
3h ago
The Latest
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
13m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
13m ago
Henry County restaurant inspection scores
13m ago
Featured

Credit: USPS

New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top