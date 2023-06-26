Live roach, moldy ice machine at Touchdown Wings, Lawrenceville

During a routine health inspection at a Touchdown Wings in Lawrenceville, a small live roach was inside a flour container, and the ice machine had a mold-like substance inside.

The restaurant also had numerous repeat violations leading to a failing health score.

For example, chicken wings and French fries in the fryer baskets and on top of prep tables were at unsafe temperatures, a second consecutive violation. The food was thrown away.

And multiple in-use fryer baskets were broken, another repeat violation. The baskets were discarded.

In other violations, numerous containers with frozen foods were uncovered in freezers and exposed to contamination.

Employee personal items, foods and open drinks were in the prep areas. And employees were not following regulations for hair restraints and jewelry.

Touchdown Wings, 4788 Sugarloaf Parkway, scored 45/U and will be re-inspected.