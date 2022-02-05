Little libraries pop up at Cherokee schools

The project began by recruiting construction students at Cherokee and Etowah high schools who built eight of the 11 Little Libraries.

“We also partnered with the high school art departments, and they painted each box with its own personality,” said Garland. “We have Clifford in his big red doghouse, the Cat in the Hat and other stories painted on each.”

The project also drew support outside of the school system, said Garland.

“We wanted it to be a Cherokee County endeavor with lots of buy-in from our schools and community partners,” she said. “The Credit Union of Georgia gave money, and different organizations, partners and parents donated the books.”

The project put one Little Library outside each of the district’s 23 elementary schools. The boxes were stocked with an initial 30 titles that will be replenished as books are borrowed and shared.

“If they absolutely love a book, they can keep it, but we encourage them to read, enjoy and bring books back for somebody else,” said Holmes. “Our schools have been doing a good job checking to make sure books are available.”

Holmes and Garland are now looking to expand the project past the geography of the elementary schools.

“The plan is to have books in places we know families go into – pediatrician’s offices, laundromats, places where children would be,” said Holmes. “Our ultimate goal is to have books available all over the district.”

Information on Cherokee County schools is online at cherokeek12.net.

