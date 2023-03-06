X
Lilburn Sonic fails with multiple health violations

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

A Sonic Drive-In in Lilburn failed a follow-up inspection with several second-consecutive food safety violations.

The facility again had violations of food handling, storage and unclean or faulty equipment.

The manager was handling food with bare hands and not washing before touching the food.

The walk-in freezer, which still needed repairs, had an accumulation of ice. As a result, water was leaking onto open boxes of meats.

Equipment and shelving throughout the facility had debris, dust and grease accumulation.

Among other violations, an open container of raw meats was on top of ready-to-eat foods in cold storage. In addition, some food items held on temperature and time controls were at unsafe temperatures.

Several foods, such as cut onions, meats, flour and breadcrumbs, were uncovered throughout the facility, risking cross-contamination.

Sonic Drive-In, 4885 Stone Mountain Highway, Lilburn, scored 36/U, down from 74/C in February. It will be re-inspected.

