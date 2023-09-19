Les Bon Temps has malfunctioning cooler

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
15 minutes ago
X

During a routine health inspection, Cajun restaurant Les Bon Temps Louisiana Kitchen in Cherokee County had problems with a cooler that resulted in unsafe food temperatures.

Also, the gumbo was not being held hot enough to prevent contamination. And some flour from battered crawfish splattered onto the cooked shrimp during frying, resulting in contamination.

All foods in the malfunctioning cooler were discarded, including deli meats like salami, ham and capicola, slaw, pasta, cheese, and heavy cream.

A large cooler holding snow crab was also at unsafe temperatures, and the crab was thrown away.

Les Bon Temps, 248 Gilmer Ferry Road, Ball Ground, scored 59/U, dropping from 93/A earned last November.

Among other violations, several foods prepared on previous days were not date-marked for disposal. Other food items were past their discard dates.

In other coolers, a large container of raw shrimp was above ready-to-eat foods, and raw beef was also above ready-to-eat foods. The facility had no sanitizer for cleaning.

The restaurant will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: (Cox Media Group)

Social Security demands return of billions in overpayments5h ago

Credit: R.J. Rico/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers urged to curb citizen referendums
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
5h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
59m ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
59m ago

Ossoff seeks justice department investigation of Clayton County jail
43m ago
The Latest
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
15m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
15m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
17h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top