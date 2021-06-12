Leadership Academy offers real-world insights

Experts from fields such as engineering, health care, manufacturing, sales, real estate and automotive have been part of the program, said Faix.

“The feedback from community leaders has been so positive,” she said. “Some of them have come back as repeat facilitators; they ask when we’re starting the next one. And several have become mentors and connected students in their industries.”

The program kicks off with participants’ creating a leadership profile based on their personalities. They look at different leadership styles and consider how they work with different employees. The program also focuses on team building, conflict resolution and communication skills.

“The personality assessment allowed me to see how I communicate with others and how that benefits or hinders me,” said Layne. “I’ve learned there are better ways of communicating with those you are leading, and that was pretty key for me.”

The community partners also provide supplies and breakfast on the days the sessions are held. When the program ends, students write essays about what they learned and the lessons’ impact, and the winner receives a $500 award. Layne won the prize this year.

“I thought this program would give me a more well-rounded understanding of myself and how I can lead and help others,” she said. “Now I can more efficiently do that.”

Information about Chattahoochee Technical College is online at chattahoocheetech.edu.

