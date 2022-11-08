Lawrenceville Golden Krust has repeat food safety violations

Golden Krust in Lawrenceville scored 65/U during a recent routine health inspection due to several repeat food safety violations.
The restaurant had a second repeat violation of unclean food-contact surfaces. The ice machine was dirty with a mold-like debris, and the can opener had debris build-up.
In addition, several hot-holding foods were above safe temperatures, another repeat violation. The chicken and chicken wings, snapper, and cabbage were reheated to prevent contamination. The porridge and pork were discarded.
The restaurant had a third repeat violation of stacking clean containers while still wet.
Also, containers of sauce were unlabeled. A sanitizer bucket was in the hand sink.
Golden Krust, 676 W. Pike St., Lawrenceville, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 96/A.
