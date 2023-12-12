La Cazuela not careful with food safety

Two cheese dips in hot holding were out of the temperature range and were re-heated.

With bare hands, employees diced and placed jalapenos into portion cups for to-go orders. The peppers were discarded.

Employee jackets were on top of a container of beans, and employee food was in the food prep area.

The dishwasher was not dispensing sanitizer.

La Cazuela, 179 W. Crogan St., scored 52/U on inspection, down from 88/B. It will be re-inspected.