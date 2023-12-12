La Cazuela not careful with food safety

Food safety violations were cited during a routine health inspection of La Cazuela in Lawrenceville.
A white, mold-like substance was on the cut limes in the bar area. The chicken on the prep table was partially cooked and would be finished when ordered, but the health authority had not approved the process.
The walk-in cooler door had been left open, and several foods were not maintained at safe temperatures. Cheese dip, milk, beans and chicken were discarded.
Two cheese dips in hot holding were out of the temperature range and were re-heated.
With bare hands, employees diced and placed jalapenos into portion cups for to-go orders. The peppers were discarded.
Employee jackets were on top of a container of beans, and employee food was in the food prep area.
The dishwasher was not dispensing sanitizer.
La Cazuela, 179 W. Crogan St., scored 52/U on inspection, down from 88/B. It will be re-inspected.
