KSU summer program promotes the arts

Violin professor Helen Kim, a renowned performer who has played with many of the area’s professional musical organizations, coordinated the sessions for violins, cellos and violas, and visited area schools to get the word out about the program. She ended up leading 32 students in the first in-person session in three years.

“We had freshmen through seniors who really wanted to be here,” she said. “Their attention was very focused, and they were hungry for interaction.”

Kim described the sessions as a “mini bootcamp.”

“It’s a way to get them on their summer practice on schedule,” she said. “We gave them handouts and links to online lessons because many students don’t take private lessons.”

McNeill noted that the program went beyond being just another summer camp.

“It felt more like a class I’d take; everything was very professional,” she said. “Yes, we learned dances and two songs every day, but they also gave us some education about the human body and the muscles you use when singing and breathing.”

The summer session also serves as a way to stretch the university beyond its Kennesaw campus.

“The College of the Arts plays a pivotal role in advancing KSU’s mission on community engagement,” said Long. “We see ourselves as the front porch of the university and are passionate about the service we provide to the community.”

Information about Kennesaw State’s College of the Arts and its programs is online at arts.kennesaw.edu.

