Kohl’s donates $10 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Dominique Wilkins shared how the Boys & Girls Club in Baltimore changed his life.

Local
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

A department store chain’s $10 million donation will result in new programs for Atlanta kids.

On Tuesday, as a part of a 3-year partnership renewal, Kohl’s announced a $10 million donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

During an event at the A.W. “Tony” Matthews Boys & Girls Club in Mableton, Jim Clark, the Boys & Girls Club of America president and CEO, spoke about how the donation will train staff to provide social and emotional care to local children.

“This is an incredibly huge and generous gift from Kohl’s and we couldn’t be happier and prouder to be partnered with Kohl’s to bring to life some of these programs and initiatives that kids desperately need here in America,” Clark said.

Michelle Banks, Kohl’s chief diversity & inclusion officer, spoke to kids about how she hopes the donation will help them succeed.

“We just wanted to show up and support you because you all are so critical, and we want to make sure that we’re giving you all that you need to make sure you are able to have a really great future,” Banks said to about 20 kids sitting outside the club.

Kohl’s volunteers worked on the club’s softball fields and kids planted strawberry beds and played kickball.

NBA legend and Atlanta Hawks Vice President Dominique Wilkins attended the event and shared how the Boys & Girls Club in Baltimore changed his life. Wilkins said the club taught him how to become a young man.

“Without the Boys & Girls Club, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be here right now,” the retired NBA star told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I owe the Boys & Girls Club a lot.”

After the event, kids at the A.W. “Tony” Matthews Boys & Girls Club in Mableton planted strawberry beds and vegetables outside of the club.

After the event, kids at the A.W. “Tony” Matthews Boys & Girls Club in Mableton planted strawberry beds and vegetables outside of the club.

After the event, kids at the A.W. “Tony” Matthews Boys & Girls Club in Mableton planted strawberry beds and vegetables outside of the club.

