Kohl’s donates $10 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

“We just wanted to show up and support you because you all are so critical, and we want to make sure that we’re giving you all that you need to make sure you are able to have a really great future,” Banks said to about 20 kids sitting outside the club.

Kohl’s volunteers worked on the club’s softball fields and kids planted strawberry beds and played kickball.

NBA legend and Atlanta Hawks Vice President Dominique Wilkins attended the event and shared how the Boys & Girls Club in Baltimore changed his life. Wilkins said the club taught him how to become a young man.

“Without the Boys & Girls Club, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be here right now,” the retired NBA star told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I owe the Boys & Girls Club a lot.”