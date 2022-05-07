Interactive mobile unit promotes workforce development

“The program was started in Arkansas and was built where other states could sign onto it ... with the vision to be a nationwide movement,” Martin said. “We are the second state to buy the license.”

Targeting students ages 13 through seniors in high school, the program aligns pathways of high growth and high demand skilled professions, such as health care, CAD/CAM drafters, robotics, welders and such.

“The secret sauce is that we take the message to the students with a state-of-the-art interactive mobile workshop,” said the CEO. “It is power packed with simulators to excite the students about learning a skill.

“We have everything from nerdy to dirty and have toured over 20,000 students since October 2020,” she added.

She is quick to say that they are not against a traditional college path but want kids and parents to know that there is another option.

“It’s just helping these kids find their pathway ... where something clicks for them,” she said. “We are the energizer and our partners are providing the training, like the technical college, private trade schools or the employers who do on-the-job training.”

"Seven long rough years and today my son got in the car smiling saying he had a great day at school. So easy for us to change the world we live in by looking a little closer at the strengths of our students," wrote Jenny Holcomb, mother of Carsten Holcomb, after picking her son up from school after experiencing BPBP.

Students who attend the presentation and play on the simulators are asked to fill out a survey: questions about career interests, plans after high school graduation, demographics, etc.

“We can pull up by county with specific insights by the students who have taken the survey. For example, Wellstar just came on as a big partner and one of the things they are really interested in is we can pull by county how many kids are interested in healthcare. So if they wanted to offer internships or jobs to these kids through us they can drop information to those kids,” Martin said.

For more information, visit https://www.beprobeproudga.org/

