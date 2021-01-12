History: In 2019, two faith-based organizations joined forces to focus on better serving children, those with disabilities, refugees, immigrants and people whose homes have been damaged by a natural disaster. Lutheran Services of Georgia and Lutheran Services in Tennessee are now Inspiritus, meaning “to fill with courage and strength.”
Did You Know: In 2020, Inspiritus distributed more than $1 million in rent and mortgage assistance to families in need during the pandemic by partnering with United Way of Greater Atlanta, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County and Tennessee. Inspiritus’s services are free – including foster care, disaster recovery support, in-home care services and refugee support.
Motto: Inspiritus guides individuals and families with disrupted lives from a path of surviving to one of thriving.
How You Can Help: Become a friend to a refugee family to help them navigate American culture or virtually tutor in the afterschool program. Walmart and Amazon gift card donations provide relief to families year-round. Financial contributions give Inspiritus the ability to continue reaching more people with the services they need the most.
To Learn More: Visit weinspirit.org or call 404-875-0201.