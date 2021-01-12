Did You Know: In 2020, Inspiritus distributed more than $1 million in rent and mortgage assistance to families in need during the pandemic by partnering with United Way of Greater Atlanta, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County and Tennessee. Inspiritus’s services are free – including foster care, disaster recovery support, in-home care services and refugee support.

Motto: Inspiritus guides individuals and families with disrupted lives from a path of surviving to one of thriving.