Ineffective food cooling drops score at BJ Buffet

Four containers of cooked pork did not cool rapidly enough to prevent contamination at BJ Buffet in Conyers.

The pork was cooling underneath tight-fitting lids in containers stacked on each other. The meat had been cooked the day before – beyond the six-hour limit to reach 41 degrees or less. It was thrown away.

Also, multiple trays of cut watermelon were not cooling at an adequate rate and were moved to the freezer.

Due to the ineffective cooling methods, the restaurant scored 51/U on the routine health inspection.

Among other violations, an employee used bare hands to taste food, and another worker handled dirty dishes and then cleaned ones without washing his hands.

Foods were incorrectly stored in coolers. Raw eggs were on top of a container of cooked macaroni, raw chicken was above vegetables, and cooked sausage was stored with raw pork.

Raw chicken was thawing inside the vegetable sink. A bottle of bleach was next to onions on the prep table.

BJ Buffet, 1823 Highway 138, will be re-inspected.