Improper cooling of foods dropped Super Hibachi score

At Super Hibachi Buffet in Duluth, temperatures of several foods inside a cooler were not dropping fast enough to prevent contamination because the restaurant was following ineffective cooling methods.
For example, two large containers of cabbage were on top of one another. A large amount of cut cantaloupe was covered with plastic wrap in a bowl. Crabmeat salad was also cooling inside a large plastic container.
The crabmeat was moved to the freezer for faster cooling and the other food items were separated into smaller containers to cool down quicker.
Super Hibachi Buffet, 1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, scored 62/U on the recent routine health inspection, down from its previous score of 80/B.
Among other violations, a mold-like substance was in a container of shredded cheese. In addition, an insect was on top of an uncovered egg cake in a reach-in cooler. These food items were discarded.
Food items like cooking oil, sauces, prepackaged juices and ice cream were in a dining area and at risk of contamination. For example, two containers of cooking oil were directly on the floor.
The facility had dead insects on the floor and on pest control devices. Two back doors do not self-close and are not tight-fitting.
Super Hibachi Buffet will be re-inspected.
About the Author