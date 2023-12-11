Improper cooling leads to failing score for Samurai Blue Japanese

Some cooked foods were cooling improperly and at risk of contamination during a routine health inspection at Samurai Blue Japanese Hibachi and Sushi in Lawrenceville.

The inspector said rice was improperly cooled inside deep, covered and stacked containers, and cooked crab salads were inside a malfunctioning cooler.

Because the temperatures of the rice and salads were still too high, the food was moved from the cooler to the freezer to speed up the cooling process.