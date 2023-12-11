Improper cooling leads to failing score for Samurai Blue Japanese

Some cooked foods were cooling improperly and at risk of contamination during a routine health inspection at Samurai Blue Japanese Hibachi and Sushi in Lawrenceville.
The inspector said rice was improperly cooled inside deep, covered and stacked containers, and cooked crab salads were inside a malfunctioning cooler.
Because the temperatures of the rice and salads were still too high, the food was moved from the cooler to the freezer to speed up the cooling process.
Other items in the malfunctioning cooler were either discarded or moved into the freezer.
Among other violations, parasite destruction documents were not provided for raw or partially cooked fish.
Unwashed produce such as cucumbers and avocados were above the washed and cut vegetables.
The interior of the ice machine was unclean and fuel lighters were stored with the utensils.
Samurai Blue Japanese Hibachi and Sushi, 2160 Riverside Parkway, scored 55/U on the inspection, down from 84/B. It will be reinspected.
