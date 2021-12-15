Housing Plus Inc. works COVID-19 emergency assistance programs

Housing Plus Inc. is a small Atlanta nonprofit working to reduce homelessness and help those experiencing homelessness to find more sustainable housing. The group regularly sees firsthand that the need in Atlanta tends to be larger than the resources can provide for, and when the coronavirus pandemic began to affect Atlanta, that need only grew.
“With the pandemic you just saw the need expand exponentially,” said Corby Hannah, the executive director at Housing Plus Inc. “There was so much more at work than the traditional issues of the chronically homeless or the folks who had just hit a speedbump or who had a temporary crisis in their lives. The pandemic crossed all racial and economic boundaries and struck at core levels of our society.”
Housing Plus Inc. operates two main programs: the Street 2 Home program that seeks to place those experiencing homelessness in transitional housing on the way to sustainability and the Plus Team that works with individuals who are experiencing homelessness but have an income to get them into permanent housing. When the pandemic hit, the group joined other nonprofits in focusing on emergency assistance programs.
“Everything broke down at once, so the COVID emergency assistance was like a lifeline for everyone impacted by the pandemic,” said Hannah.
Housing Plus Inc. was selected as one of the original 20+ organizations that were part of the city of Atlanta’s COVID-19 emergency assistance effort. It is currently part of the city of Atlanta Emergency Rental Assistance, Phase 3, in which renters in need of rent or utility assistance whose situation was created due to COVID-19 circumstances can apply www.unitedwayatlanta.org/atlanta-covid-19-emergency-housing-assistance-program/.
“The pandemic revealed the gaps in our system and threatened to completely unravel it. The emergency assistance programs have prevented evictions and helped keep people housed,” said Hannah.
Who’s helping?
Housing Plus Inc.
Services: Housing Plus Inc. operates two main programs: the Street 2 Home program that seeks to place those experiencing homelessness in transitional housing on the way to sustainability and the Plus Team that works with individuals who are experiencing homelessness but have an income to get them into permanent housing.
How to help: If you would like to volunteer or to donate clothing or other items, please email infohousingplusInc.@gmail.com or corby.housingplusInc.@gmail.com.
Where to donate: Monetary donations can be made at HousingplusInc..org, or mailed to Housing Plus Inc.,245 N Highland Ave NE, #230-575, Atlanta, GA 30307
How to get help: Homeless individuals in the City of Atlanta who are employed or work capable can find Housing Plus Inc. on Tuesday mornings at Crossroads Community Ministries (420 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta 30308) or contact their voicemail call-in line 404-793-0769.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.
About the Author