Housing Plus Inc. works COVID-19 emergency assistance programs

“The pandemic revealed the gaps in our system and threatened to completely unravel it. The emergency assistance programs have prevented evictions and helped keep people housed,” said Hannah.

Who’s helping?

Housing Plus Inc.

Services: Housing Plus Inc. operates two main programs: the Street 2 Home program that seeks to place those experiencing homelessness in transitional housing on the way to sustainability and the Plus Team that works with individuals who are experiencing homelessness but have an income to get them into permanent housing.

How to help: If you would like to volunteer or to donate clothing or other items, please email infohousingplusInc.@gmail.com or corby.housingplusInc.@gmail.com.

Where to donate: Monetary donations can be made at HousingplusInc..org, or mailed to Housing Plus Inc.,245 N Highland Ave NE, #230-575, Atlanta, GA 30307

How to get help: Homeless individuals in the City of Atlanta who are employed or work capable can find Housing Plus Inc. on Tuesday mornings at Crossroads Community Ministries (420 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta 30308) or contact their voicemail call-in line 404-793-0769.

