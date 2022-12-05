Hot water unavailable at Fayetteville Twisted Taco

Twisted Taco in Fayetteville had a problem with its hot water during a recent routine health inspection, which led to a failing health score.
The inspector said most of the sinks in the facility had no hot water due to a new undersized water heater.
Twisted Taco, 115 Glynn St., Fayetteville, scored 55/U, down from 87/B earned a year ago.
Among other violations, several foods in coolers were at unsafe temperatures. Raw beef, cooked vegetables, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and gyro meat were discarded. Cooked shrimp was also at an unsafe temperature and was reheated.
Raw chicken and beef were above cooked foods and vegetables in three coolers. And some containers of food were underneath the stairs.
In addition, single-use cups were upright without overhead protection. Spray bottles were not labeled. And wet wiping clothes were on counters instead of inside a sanitizer bucket.
Twisted Taco will be re-inspected.
