Hot water an issue at a Korean BBQ in Gwinnett

A Gwinnett County Korean restaurant will need to get the hot water boiler fixed or risk having its food permit suspended.
During a routine health inspection at So Gong Dong Tofu & BBQ, the dishwasher and sinks throughout the facility were not generating sufficient hot water, and the hot water temperatures coming from hand sinks in the kitchen and restrooms were not up to standards.
The inspector said the restaurant should change the hot water boiler to meet peak hot water demands throughout the facility.
So Gong Dong Tofu & BBQ, 1291 Old Peachtree Road, Suwanee, scored 62/U on the Jan. 19 inspection.
Among other violations, freshly cooked kimchi did not get to a safe temperature level while cooling and was discarded. Several other food containers were cooling while tightly covered and filled to the top. Foods that didn’t reach an adequate temperature were discarded.
Raw meat was prepped in the vegetable sink. And, there were no splash guards at hand sinks next to the prep table, risking contamination to some cooked rice placed there.
Fan grates had dust accumulation and mold-like substances, and several dishes had label residues.
So Gong Dong Tofu & BBQ will be re-inspected.
