ajc logo
X

Hot Tuna Seafood & Bar works through early missteps

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

Fayette County’s Hot Tuna Seafood & Bar opened earlier this year with a stellar inspection score of 100/A. Unfortunately, the second inspection didn’t go as well.

The inspector said large quantities of “unsafe, obviously rotten” foods were in the walk-in cooler, among other foods ready for consumption. The old items were discarded.

The facility serves shellfish but could not produce shell stock tags that must be kept for 90 days from the last use date.

Frozen fish were thawed incorrectly, risking contamination. For example, one frozen fish was immersed in undrained ice, and another thawed fish was still in its vacuum-sealed package.

Among other violations, the ice machine had mold and mildew-like substance, and non-contact surfaces were dirty with debris. In addition, plates and containers were stored upright without overhead protection.

Hot Tuna Seafood & Bar, 1158 Senoia Road, Tyrone, scored 62/U on the recent inspection and will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi8h ago
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
21h ago
The Georgia GOP ‘civil war’ in 2022 might be over
4h ago
Seeking outfield help, Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from Tigers
10h ago
Seeking outfield help, Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from Tigers
10h ago
Gwinnett Place team releases final design for dying mall site
3h ago
The Latest
Rockdale County restaurant inspection scores
18m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
18m ago
Fayette County restaurant inspection scores
18m ago
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top