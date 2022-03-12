Hamburger icon
Hot Cafe’s A-rating falls during routine inspection

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
55 minutes ago

Hot Café, a Thai restaurant in College Park, failed a recent health inspection due to new violations in hand washing, improper food storage and date marking.

The inspector noted an employee was leaving the food prep area several times and returning to prepare food without first washing hands and putting on new gloves.

Raw eggs, bean sprouts and lettuce, held under time controls, were all above safe temperatures. As a result, the eggs were discarded, and the other items were relocated to a cooler. Also, raw meats in the coolers were not stored properly.

In other violations, cooked duck and pork, prepared days before, were not date-marked for disposal. Bulk containers and small containers of seasonings and spices were unlabeled. Utensils were stored in tepid water. Wiping cloths were on countertops instead of being stored in chemical sanitizer between uses.

Hot Café, 5286 Riverdale Road, College Park, scored 54/U on the March 7 routine health inspection, down from a previous score of 99/A, earned in September. The restaurant will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
