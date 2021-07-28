Hope thru Soap offers hygiene and support to Atlanta’s homeless

Hope thru Soap was founded in 2016 by Jason Winter. The goal of the group is to provide mobile showers, haircuts, clothing, food and connections to other resources for those experiencing homelessness in metro Atlanta. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, Hope thru Soap had to adjust to serve the greatest needs in the community.
“We were so busy when COVID first hit the South,” said Megan VandeBogert, executive director of Hope thru Soap. “The need was greater. We shifted our focus to delivering Hope Bags filled with food and hygiene supplies 6 days a week to Atlanta, North Fulton and Gwinnett.”
Now the group has been able to return to a semblance of normalcy. It has been adding back pop-up shower events and providing haircuts, clothing and food, but the impact of the pandemic is still evident.
“The need will continue to grow in our communities,” said VandeBogert. “Our friends experiencing homelessness need to know they matter. [Our founder] Jason has always said that everyone deserves a chance to look good, smell good and feel good.”
In July and August Hope thru Soap is distributing school supplies to its service areas.
“One main focus for us is to impact generational poverty and we are creating programs that can assist families and children to help in their individual circumstances,” said VendeBogert.
Who’s helping?
Hope thru Soap
Services: Hope thru Soap provides mobile showers, haircuts, clothing, food and connections to other resources for those experiencing homelessness in metro Atlanta.
How to help: Hope thru Soap needs volunteers and financial support.
Where to donate: Donate online at hopethrusoap.org.
How to get help: Reach out to megan@hopethrusoap.org to coordinate events or receive direction to service locations, call or text 770-365-2612 or visit hopethrusoap.org/need-help/
