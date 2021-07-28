Hope thru Soap offers hygiene and support to Atlanta’s homeless

“One main focus for us is to impact generational poverty and we are creating programs that can assist families and children to help in their individual circumstances,” said VendeBogert.

Who’s helping?

Hope thru Soap

Services: Hope thru Soap provides mobile showers, haircuts, clothing, food and connections to other resources for those experiencing homelessness in metro Atlanta.

How to help: Hope thru Soap needs volunteers and financial support.

Where to donate: Donate online at hopethrusoap.org.

How to get help: Reach out to megan@hopethrusoap.org to coordinate events or receive direction to service locations, call or text 770-365-2612 or visit hopethrusoap.org/need-help/

