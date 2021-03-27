Hope thru Soap offers a chance for strangers to become family

An “as long as you want” private hot shower provided along with soap, shampoo, a toothbrush and toothpaste, deodorant and a razor. Clean clothing, haircuts and shaves offered.

Loaded with water, grills, food, music and games, the founder turned the shower Saturdays into a semblance of a block party.

“When you put the smell of a cookout in the air and music it brings people to a happy place. So to be able to eat a hot dog or hamburger with sides, take a shower, get clean clothes, a haircut and just hang out really transforms people,” she said.

When Covid hit, Hope thru Soap focused on food and hygiene partnering with other organizations, such as Safe House, the “Warming Center” for the City of Atlanta, Home First and Fulton County COC. Their services also extended to food insecure elderly and families living in cars.

“We put together what we call ‘Hope’ bags and drove around to all the areas we knew there were encampment sites to hand out the bags. Quick interactions with people we knew that they would have enough food to last until we returned the following week,” VandeBogert said.

All services are currently provided through their mobile outreach: showers, haircuts, shaves, clothing and food.

With things slowly opening up, HTS will host their first block party since Covid (serving up to 50 people) on April 3.

We believe in treating everyone with respect and are a “no judgment” zone meeting people where they are in life, said the executive director.

For more information, visit http://hopethrusoap.org/ or call 770-365-2612.

