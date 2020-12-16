Homecare provider struggles as pandemic goes on

“Things have changed drastically for us since the onset of the shutdown,” said Kenya Gooch, the assistant administrator of Heart 2 Heart.
Heart 2 Heart is a homecare provider that opened in East Point in 1996 to care for the disabled and elderly in Atlanta. The company assists with basic care like bathing, dressing, grooming, meal prep, med reminders, shopping and housekeeping along with programs like personal support and companion and sitter services.
“We are seeing more mental health issues arising, we are struggling with staffing clients due to staff shortages” said Gooch. “Personally, I survived COVID and I am still dealing with extreme fatigue, headaches, coughing and shortness of breath.”
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic Heart 2 Heart Health Service has been working to protect and provide for some of our community’s most vulnerable people, but a lack of PPE, a decrease in clients and staffing and health struggles have made serving the community more difficult.
“Professionally, we are the voice for so many seniors and disabled persons that are trying to remain a part of the community,” said Gooch. “We don’t have the luxury of staying 6 feet away. Simply put, if we don’t, who will?”
Heart 2 Heart is still in need of PPE and health supplies like contactless thermometers, gloves, sanitizer, antibacterial cleaning supplies, face guards and masks.
“I would like people to understand homecare agencies are out here with limited supplies providing care to our most valued assets, our seniors and the disabled. We need more funding sources to recognize the importance of homecare and the importance of including us as healthcare facilities in need,” said Gooch.
Who’s helping?
Heart 2 Heart Health Service
Services: Heart 2 Heart is a homecare provider for elderly and disabled people in Atlanta. The company assists with basic care, along with programs like personal support and companion and sitter services
How to help: Heart 2 Heart is in need of PPE and health supplies like contactless thermometers, gloves, sanitizer, antibacterial cleaning supplies, face guards and masks.
Where to donate: Visit www.heart2hearthomecareinc.com to donate, or mail checks to 3224 Washington Road, East Point, GA 30344.
