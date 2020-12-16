Homecare provider struggles as pandemic goes on

Heart 2 Heart is still in need of PPE and health supplies like contactless thermometers, gloves, sanitizer, antibacterial cleaning supplies, face guards and masks.

“I would like people to understand homecare agencies are out here with limited supplies providing care to our most valued assets, our seniors and the disabled. We need more funding sources to recognize the importance of homecare and the importance of including us as healthcare facilities in need,” said Gooch.

Who’s helping?

Heart 2 Heart Health Service

Services: Heart 2 Heart is a homecare provider for elderly and disabled people in Atlanta. The company assists with basic care, along with programs like personal support and companion and sitter services

How to help: Heart 2 Heart is in need of PPE and health supplies like contactless thermometers, gloves, sanitizer, antibacterial cleaning supplies, face guards and masks.

Where to donate: Visit www.heart2hearthomecareinc.com to donate, or mail checks to 3224 Washington Road, East Point, GA 30344.

