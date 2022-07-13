Highschool student starts Lilburn chapter of Letters for Rose

Tsiky Andriamaromanana is a recent high school graduate in Lilburn, a founding member of her school’s Letters for Rose chapter and a recent recipient of the Equitable Excellence Scholarship. Letters for Rose, an international organization that works to write letters to people living in nursing homes to ease their isolation, began in the summer of 2020.
“Knowing that I’m providing some form of interaction, a connection for these people during such lonely times, reminds me that it’s important to always think of everyone during a global hardship like this pandemic,” said Andriamaromanana, who is the outreach coordinator and ambassador for the Lilburn chapter of Letters for Rose.
Last school year Andriamaromanana and her classmates made their chapter of Letters for Rose a school club, and as they began to get deeper in touch with their community they realized they wanted to be doing more.
“All over social media, I was seeing these chapters and the head chapter helping out their community, and I believed I could do it too,” said Andriamaromanana. “We established our passion project to create care packages for the homeless in the metro Atlanta area.”
Each kit includes hygiene products, masks and snacks.
“It feels good knowing that I’m helping a sector of our community that has often been unacknowledged, especially during the peak of COVID-19,” said Andriamaromanana.
Andriamaromanana’s work has been acknowledged by Equitable financial services through her receipt of the Equitable Excellence Scholarship, which awards high school seniors who have showcased courage and leadership throughout high school.
Who’s helping?
Letters for Rose
Services: The Lilburn chapter of Letters for Rose writes letters to and visits folks living in nursing homes, and recently the group also began making care packages for the homeless.
How to help: To connect with this chapter of Letters for Rose, find them on Instagram, at @lfr.lilburnga, and send them a message expressing your interest.
