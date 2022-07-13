Highschool student starts Lilburn chapter of Letters for Rose

“It feels good knowing that I’m helping a sector of our community that has often been unacknowledged, especially during the peak of COVID-19,” said Andriamaromanana.

Andriamaromanana’s work has been acknowledged by Equitable financial services through her receipt of the Equitable Excellence Scholarship, which awards high school seniors who have showcased courage and leadership throughout high school.

Who’s helping?

Letters for Rose

Services: The Lilburn chapter of Letters for Rose writes letters to and visits folks living in nursing homes, and recently the group also began making care packages for the homeless.

How to help: To connect with this chapter of Letters for Rose, find them on Instagram, at @lfr.lilburnga, and send them a message expressing your interest.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.