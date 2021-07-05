Zoning variances approved by McDonough City Council

Two zoning cases were heard and approved by the McDonough City Council at its June 21 regular meeting. An administrative variance was granted to a lot at 612 Benjamin Court allowing the front setback to be reduced 10 percent from the required 35 feet to allow the home to have a better backyard.
Another administrative variance was granted for 1148 and 1168 Hwy. 20/81 next to I-75, the former Ruby Tuesday and Waffle House sites and current location of a new QuikTrip, allowing the relocation of pylon signs without reducing the maximum signage allowed for each property. Information: mcdonoughga.org.