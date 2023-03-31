Zoning changes approved in Hampton

A pair of conditional use permits were approved by the Hampton City Council at its March 14 regular meeting.
The owner of a single-family residence at 10 North Avenue received approval to convert a stand-alone garage into an accessory apartment. City officials said the property has adequate space for the required parking and the garage would not be expanded externally, as all proposed improvements are interior.
A separate property owner received approval to operate a film production facility on his property at 32 Barnett Street.
Both of these requests received first reading approval in February before getting final approval this month.
