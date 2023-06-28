BreakingNews
WATCH | Portion of Ponce de Leon Avenue, one of ATL's popular streets, built on landfill
X

Wineries to be permitted in Henry

Credit: henry county government

Credit: henry county government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its June 6 regular meeting to approve an ordinance amending the county code to permit and regulate wineries. Officials said the measure is expected to be a boon to local agri-tourism.

Vineyards without wineries were already allowed for agricultural use, but this move is meant to increase economic development and tourism by allowing wine to be sold on site. The ordinance establishes buffering standards between these properties and residential areas. It originally was written to limit sales at wineries to products produced within Georgia, but it was amended to remove that requirement.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA proposes route for new Clayton County rapid bus line3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Starbucks workers in Atlanta serve up one-shift strike
56m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Alleged wrong-way driver arrested, charged in deadly Ga. 400 crash
55m ago

Credit: AP

Delta jet lands without nose gear down; emergency slide deployed
1h ago

Credit: AP

Delta jet lands without nose gear down; emergency slide deployed
1h ago

Credit: courtesy of family

Who was George Heery Jr., the businessman killed in Sunday's severe storms?
6h ago
The Latest

Henry commissioners approve rezoning requests
5h ago
McDonough council approves new budget
Rezoning, purchases approved in McDonough
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
3h ago
People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
7h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top