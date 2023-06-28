Wineries to be permitted in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its June 6 regular meeting to approve an ordinance amending the county code to permit and regulate wineries. Officials said the measure is expected to be a boon to local agri-tourism.

Vineyards without wineries were already allowed for agricultural use, but this move is meant to increase economic development and tourism by allowing wine to be sold on site. The ordinance establishes buffering standards between these properties and residential areas. It originally was written to limit sales at wineries to products produced within Georgia, but it was amended to remove that requirement.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.