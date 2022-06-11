Weekend closure set for I-75 bridge in Henry

A bridge over I-75 in Henry County will be closed for an entire weekend to make way for a new design of an interchange.
Officials with the McDonough Police Department announced that the bridge closure on Hwy. 20/81 (Exit 218) is scheduled for June 24-27 to shut down traffic so that a Georgia Department of Transportation project can be completed to switch the interchange to a diverging diamond pattern.
The state DOT will post detour instructions for travel in both directions, and updated information will be released if the schedule is delayed or any other changes occur.
