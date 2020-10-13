Water is fine, Henry County authority says

Some Henry County Water Authority customers may have seen a slight discoloration in their tap water recently, but officials stressed that there was no change in its quality. Due to turnover in the Tussahaw Reservoir, warmer water rising to the surface of the lake brings with it extra minerals that can make the water less clear but it is still totally safe, according to an HCWA statement.
The Tussahaw water treatment plant has made necessary adjustments but it could take several days to completely flush the system of the discolored water. This was most likely to be seen by some customers in the Ola and Stockbridge areas, according to officials.