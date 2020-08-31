Voter update given at Henry County board meeting

The Henry County Board of Commissioners received an election update at its Aug. 4 regular meeting that included changes for two polling places. Elections director Ameika Pitts noted that the roll of Henry County registered voters had reached 178,182 with about 166,500 of those listed as active. She noted two polling location changes: from the Red Oak Elementary School gymnasium back to its original location at Red Oak Church on Walt Stephens Road, and from McDonough First Baptist Church’s west campus to the office building directly in front of it on Jonesboro Road.