Vehicles declared surplus by Henry school board

A number of vehicles that have been in service for Henry County’s public schools over the past 25 years are about to be up for grabs to the highest bidder. The Henry County Board of Education voted unanimously at its July 12 regular meeting to approve a measure declaring specific district property as surplus. According to district policy, the list is to be posted publicly for four consecutive weeks before it is listed on govdeals.com and put up for bid. Included are 17 buses, the oldest a 1995 model and the most recent from 2008, all with more than 150,000 miles and a couple with odometers that have crossed over the 400,000 mark. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.