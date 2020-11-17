Variance approved for McDonough’s McGarity Road site

The McDonough City Council voted at its Nov. 5 regular meeting to approve a variance request regarding the Arnold Estates development in the McGarity Road corridor. The site in question on Lotus Circle was approved for a reduction in the front building line setback from 35 to 31.5 feet due to a 75-foot impervious buffer in the rear, and also a side yard setback reduction from 10 to eight feet.
The request is within the 10 percent reduction threshold allowed by city ordinance. According to a city staff report, the change “allows for the best possible scenario for location placement of desired house plan.” Information: mcdonoughga.org.