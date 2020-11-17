X

Variance approved for McDonough’s McGarity Road site

McDonough City Hall.
McDonough City Hall.

Henry County | 56 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The McDonough City Council voted at its Nov. 5 regular meeting to approve a variance request regarding the Arnold Estates development in the McGarity Road corridor. The site in question on Lotus Circle was approved for a reduction in the front building line setback from 35 to 31.5 feet due to a 75-foot impervious buffer in the rear, and also a side yard setback reduction from 10 to eight feet.

The request is within the 10 percent reduction threshold allowed by city ordinance. According to a city staff report, the change “allows for the best possible scenario for location placement of desired house plan.” Information: mcdonoughga.org.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.