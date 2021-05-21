Utility work OK’d by Henry County commissioners

A $91,107 expenditure to allow the Henry County Water Authority to update its facilities for the new terminal building at the county’s airport was approved, along with two other initiatives involving HCWA utility relocation to allow drainage improvements by the county’s stormwater department. Those include Reeves Road in the northern end of the county and Upper Woolsey Road in the Hampton area near the airport and Atlanta Motor Speedway. The total for both projects is more than $13,000 and the stormwater department will cover half of the cost, according to officials.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.