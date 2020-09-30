X

Utility cost for road work approved in Henry County

Utility relocation has been approved for a local road project.



Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Sept. 15 regular meeting to approve a $15,470 reimbursement to Snapping Shoals EMC for relocation of some utilities, which was deemed necessary due to the Peeksville Road improvement project, which is a SPLOST project. In an unrelated action, the board reappointed Mary Jo Blount as the District IV representative on the Henry County Council on Aging, effective immediately and for a term scheduled to expire Sept. 15, 2024.

The council’s primary objective is to support programs that serve senior citizens in the county, such as Meals on Wheels, nutrition supplements, in-home services, senior centers and volunteer activities.

