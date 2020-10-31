Updated McDonough ordinances approved

The McDonough City Council voted at its Oct. 19 regular meeting to approve a new park ordinance. Among the various provisions for park usage addressed in the ordinance are reserving pavilions and specific facilities, media productions, outdoor events, parades, public assembly, sale of goods on park property, vehicle restrictions, alcohol use, and pet guidelines.
In a separate action, the council approved an ordinance regulating the parking of large trucks (four or more axles) in residential areas, on neighborhood streets and in yards. The ordinance does not apply to residential properties that are two or more acres in size. Both ordinances were approved 7-0.