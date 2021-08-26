ajc logo
Turner named Hampton police chief

New police chief James Turner with the Hampton City Council.
New police chief James Turner with the Hampton City Council.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

James Turner has been named the newest chief of police in Hampton. The City Council approved his appointment to the position by a 4-2 vote in its Aug. 17 meeting. According to a city official, Turner grew up in Hampton and has been with the department more than 11 years, having previously served as an officer, sergeant and lieutenant. In other business, the council approved two measures related to the Youth Council, addressing the body’s handbook and application paperwork as well as meeting dates.

Also approved was an ordinance prohibiting various items from being left in city streets and rights-of-way. Information: hamptonga.gov.

