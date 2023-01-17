Transportation purchases approved in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several major transportation-related items at its Jan. 4 regular meeting. The county’s transportation planning department was authorized to accept $4.8 million of federal funds to establish a fixed-route transit service, and an additional $2.2 million of Surface Transportation Block Grant funds to be used for the Hwy. 81 road widening project and the Mill Road widening project.
The board approved the $291,372 purchase of a pair of eight-passenger buses utilizing a Federal Transportation Administration Cares Act grant, as well as the $224,809 purchase of a 30-passenger bus.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
