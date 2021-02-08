Transportation projects approved by Locust Grove council

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Feb. 1 regular meeting to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Transportation regarding the proposed I-75 interchange at Bethlehem Road. The city agreed to commit $1 million to the project.
Other agenda items approved at that meeting included an ordinance to adopt revised specifications and details pertaining to water and sewer services, approval of the final plat for the Bunn Farms subdivision on Peeksville Road west of South Ola Road, and the purchase of a temporary easement related to a project that would connect Peeksville Road to Cleveland Street.