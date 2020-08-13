Transportation advisory group created in Henry County

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 4 regular meeting to approve the creation of a transportation advisory group whose members would assist the board and staff in defining transportation challenges and potential solutions, ensuring the county and the cities remain focused on long-range transportation planning, and identifying available sources to assist in funding current and future transportation needs.
It will be comprised of ten members, with each commission district, the board chair and each of the county’s four cities having an appointee. Qualifications require that appointed members have demonstrable experience or education in one or more of the following areas: transportation planning, community development or economic development.
Officials expect to have the group in place by the end of the month.